Dwight Franklin Mott went home to be with Jesus on December 24, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in Canton, Mississippi, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and spent 33 years working construction in Georgia. Dwight was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Navy and was a passionate LSU Football fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and had a great love for all of his fur babies. He is preceded in death by his parents James W. Mott, Sr and Margert Comfort Mott, brother James W. Mott, Jr, sister-in-law Sandra Mott, and sister Veleria Ann Mott. Survived by 5 nieces Renee Sylvester, Trudy S. Breaux (Greg), Lisa May (the late Gary May), Janan Noland (Johnathan), Julia Stone (Justin), family friends Darril and Joanne Hall of Georgia. Dwight will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Life Church, 9036 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA 70785. A private interment will follow. Romans 14:8 "For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Memorial donations can be made to ILOF.com. Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 7, 2020