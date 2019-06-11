Dwight Gerard Fontaine, age 70, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will be at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Hwy., on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10:00am-12:00noon, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Honorary Pallbearers are Will Roberts, Miller Roberts, Darrel Fontaine, Don Fontaine, Wayne Hirschey, and Ronald Lacoste. A 1966 graduate of Broadmoor High School, Dwight earned his BSCHE and MSCHE degrees from LSU. He worked at DOW Chemical as a chemical engineer for 36 years. Although Dwight was brilliant intellectually, his enthusiasm and zeal for life defined him best. His wit, compassion, kindness, humility, and willingness to help in every way possible never will be forgotten. A God-centered man, Dwight completely devoted his life to his high school sweetheart and wife, Debra Gauthier Fontaine; his two adoring daughters, Sydnee and Jill; and his beloved dogs, Kate, Oliver, and the many late hunting dogs he treated as his children. Dwight possessed a vast array of talents, especially building and crafting almost anything and everything imaginable. From completely renovating and remodeling his home to building beds for his grandchildren, Dwight's tenacity enabled him to achieve success in all his endeavors. His humility, sensitivity and empathy created an openness and comfort to all those he encountered. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debra Fontaine; their daughter, Sydnee Fontaine Roberts and son-in-law, Will Roberts; grandchildren, Mary Katherine Roberts and Miller Roberts; brothers, Don (Elaine) and Darrel (Robyn) and sister, Darla; mother-in-law, Verdye Gauthier; sisters-in-law, Gayle Hirschey and Rhonda Lacoste; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Hirschey and Ronald Lacoste; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Anne Louise Fontaine; daughter, Jill Jerard Fontaine; nephew, Dale Fontaine; and father-in-law, Sims Gauthier. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary