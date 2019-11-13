Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dylan Andrew Fresina. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Healing Place Church 19202 Highland Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Healing Place Church 19202 Highland Rd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dylan Andrew Fresina, born January 26, 1993 in Baton Rouge Louisiana. He died November 6, 2019 in Horse Cave, Kentucky. Wednesday morning our precious Dylan was traveling north when he fell asleep at the wheel and ran into a concrete pillar, he didn't suffer and was killed instantly. Dylan was a spontaneous & adventures man that didn't want to be bound by anything, he just wanted to see parts of this beautiful country & get away for a couple days. He was in Kentucky when he crashed, just wanting a change of scenery that inevitably put his body to rest. Dylan... Such an inspiring man, brother, son & friend. The joy you've brought this family is bigger than this lifetime. You affected everyone with your silly personality, goofy jokes & contagious laugh. You spoke such wisdom and brought peace to every situation. Your journey was always to better yourself & spread kindness even in your worst days. We're going to celebrate you through this excruciating process. We've all gained so much by the legacy you've given us. We don't feel as though we've lost you because you're still with us in spirit and in song. So many songs. Beautiful melodies that we will play on repeat the rest of the days we are given here on earth in our failing bodies. Your spirit was too large for any bones to withstand. Even tho you were taken too soon for us, we know you're getting the answers to every question. We see you in everything, we think of you when the wind blows, everywhere we turn your spirit is there. We will forever cherish the memories & gifts you've given us all these years. We look forward to our reunion when our bodies are laid to rest and our spirit is set free. Until then We will continue living on & do our best to reflect you & all the beautiful things you've taught us. We know you're singing your most beautiful song & We can't wait to be with you to hear it. All of our love -your family-"lil dyl pickle" Dylan was survived by his parents Anthony (Tony) and Katherine (Kathy) Fresina, his brother and sister-n-law Daniel and Brittany Fresina, his sister and brother-n-law Tiffani and Kyle Weishar, his sister Hannah Fresina and Seth Chaisson his Grandparents Buster and Phyllis Fresina, Uncles and Aunts, Frank and Linda, Buddy and Vivian, Roger, Jamie, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Winston and Bertha Hudson, uncles Timmy and Jeff Hudson. The Fresina Family would like to invite everyone to celebrate the life of our beloved son, brother & friend, Dylan. This will be a casual celebration. Dylan was a simple man that didn't care what people looked like, so it's only fitting to come as you are. Date: 11/14/2019 Visitation: 1:00-2pm Memorial Service: 2:00-3pm Healing Place Church in the front building. Address: 19202 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge. 