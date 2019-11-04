Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dymple Campbell Thompson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM Jefferson Baptist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jefferson Baptist Church Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Devoted wife, mother, and faithful servant of her Lord Jesus Christ, Dymple Campbell Thompson went to be with her savior on October 31, 2019. She was 88. A native of Purvis, MS, she has lived in Baton Rouge, LA since 1958. Dymple was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George H. Thompson, Jr.; parents, Bruce and Gertie Campbell of Purvis, MS; and by five of her sisters, Voncille Campbell, Lucille Anderson, Gwen Taylor, Sarah Rayborn, and Gaye Hall. She is survived by two sisters, Hazel Anderson of Purvis, MS, and Jerie McNabb of Columbia, MS; brother, Bruce Campbell of Jackson, AL; sons, Leonard D. Thompson and Roland B. Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, William and Kim Thompson, Julie and Cory Stinton, and Heather Thompson, all of Knoxville, TN; and, great grandchildren, Avery David Stinton, Eli Roland Stinton, and William Parker Thompson. Funeral services will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2019, conducted by Dr. David L. Goza, pastor. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM prior to the service. She will be buried next to her husband at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster, MS. Memorial donations should be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019

