E. Paul Fife Jr.
E. Paul Fife, Jr. passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age 77. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Paul served in the U.S. Army. He loved to exercise, working in the yard, and building things. Paul graduated from Istrouma High School and took some classes at LSU. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Enos Paul Fife, Sr. and Marie Elaine Browning Fife. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sadie Orillion Fife; daughters, Paige Fife, Bonnie PeQueen (Randy); sons, Carl Fife (Belinda), Enos "Trey" Fife III; sisters, Janice Clements, Barbara Jean Guerin; brothers, Terry Fife, Phillip Fife; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Michael White
