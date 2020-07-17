E. Paul Fife, Jr. passed away on July 14, 2020 at the age 77. He was a resident of Walker, LA. Paul served in the U.S. Army. He loved to exercise, working in the yard, and building things. Paul graduated from Istrouma High School and took some classes at LSU. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Enos Paul Fife, Sr. and Marie Elaine Browning Fife. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sadie Orillion Fife; daughters, Paige Fife, Bonnie PeQueen (Randy); sons, Carl Fife (Belinda), Enos "Trey" Fife III; sisters, Janice Clements, Barbara Jean Guerin; brothers, Terry Fife, Phillip Fife; 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store