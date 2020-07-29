1/1
E. Ward Plummer
E. Ward Plummer passed away on July 23, 2020. LSU Boyd Professor of Physics and National Academy of Science member, Dr. Plummer was an internationally renowned educator and researcher. He mentored more than 100 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, authored more than 400 scientific articles, and accrued many awards and distinctions. Dr. Plummer actively participated in professional societies, regularly serving on national and international committees to review existing programs and identify future directions for science and technology. Known for his tenacious pursuit of free and open scientific ideals, Dr. Plummer helped build collaborative research and education programs between the U.S. and international partners. Visit lsu.edu/physics/news/ for more information. In memory of Ward's dedication and legacy within the LSU Department of Physics and Astronomy and the many lives he impacted, gifts can be made in his name to the "LSU Foundation – P&A development fund," 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. In the memo line, please indicate, "IMO Ward Plummer." He is survived by his wife and two children. Services will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
