Earl Young Jr. was born on March 15, 1962 and entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge General Mid-City Butterfly Wing on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the age of 56 years old. A ceremony celebrating his life will be held at 11 am on Saturday February 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Zachary, LA; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will be at Mt. Zion on the Hill following services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019
