Earl Alvin Gibson, a 76-year-old native and resident of Plaquemine, Louisiana passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital, surrounded by family members. Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Dorothy Allen Gibson; his daughter, Angel Gibson Guzzardo and husband Tony; grandson, Nicholas Guzzardo; nieces, Amy Henson and Shelly Pierce; and nephew, Mitch Pellegram. Also survived by his sisters-in-law and their spouses, Gail and Dutt Lejeune and daughter Susie, Donna and Phil Laurent, and Trilla Bolotte. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel "DD" and Hazel Chiasson Gibson; sister, Rita Pellegram; and brother-in-law, David Bolotte. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Thursday February 20th, from 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Friday, February 21th, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. For a full obituary please visit the Wilbert Funeral home website at https://www.wilbertservices.com/obituary/Earl-Alvin-Gibson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020