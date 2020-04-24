Earl Franklin George, a native of Flat Woods, LA and a Resident of Livonia, LA passed away on April 23, 2020. Earl was a retired Boiler Maker for Kaiser Aluminum. He also served in the U.S. Navy. Earl was an avid ball player. He enjoyed playing all athletics and received a scholarship at Louisiana College for basketball. When his playing career came to an end he then enjoyed his time refereeing. Earl is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Louise George, his son, Randy A. George (Belinda) and one grandson, Jeremy George. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dora E. George.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store