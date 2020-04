Or Copy this URL to Share

A lifelong resident of St. James, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 83. A private service will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Demby & Son Funeral Home. Interment in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Samuel Jones. Visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

