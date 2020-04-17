On Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to congestive heart failure, Earl Geason Sr. transitioned from his earthly home. Earl was 83 years old and the second child of the Late Rev. Ernest and Anne Geason. He was born on March 20, 1937 in New Orleans, La. Sixty years age, on February 20, 1960, Earl married Virginia Landry and to this union five children was born. Earl D., Deidra, Ronnie, Todd and Robin Geason. Earl is survived by his wife, Virginia Landry Geason. Two sons, Ronnie Geason and Todd (Melissa) Geason. Two daughters, Deidra Geason and Robin (Alex) Ferchaud. Five grandchildren, DeShae (Martel) Johnson, Morgan (Terrence) McBride, Freddie and Dayveon Geason and Rontrell Ferchaud. Two great grandchildren, Jace McBride and London Johnson. A limited service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020. Burial will be at the Mt. Calvary B.C. Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.