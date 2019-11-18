Earl J. André Jr. was born on December 30, 1938 and passed away on November 17, 2019 at his home in Erwinville, La. He was the beloved husband of 59 ½ years to Carol Mills André and they built their lives together in Erwinville, La. Earl is a US Navy Veteran. After 30 years of service he retired as Capt. with the Baton Rouge Fire Dept. He was also a reserve deputy with the WBR Sheriff's Office having worked for 37 years. He is survived by his wife; children, Alicia André Salpietra (Donald), Jeff André, and Joy André Stiles (Scot). Earl otherwise known as "Papa" was the proud grandfather to Rachel, Marlana, Blake, Alex, Aidan, Ryan, Andrea, Keely, Mason and Bonnie; and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Greg André (Eileen). Earl loved his extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; in particular Carol, Cayleen and Brandt Green, and Johnny Chustz. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl, Sr. and Maude Bueche André; and brothers, Randall André and Patrick Lee André. He was a member of Progressive Men's Club and Erwinville Vol Fire Dept. Pallbearers will be Stephen André, Donald and Ronald Salpietra, Brandt Green, Blake Dayries, Mason Marandino, Aidan André and Richard Manske. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Chustz, Ross André, and Tristan André. Visiting will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Lakeland on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 2pm, celebrated by Father Todd Lloyd. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Chenal Cemetery, Jarreau, La. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2019