Earl J. LeJeune, Jr., born May 16, 1948, died Sept. 4, 2020 at his home with his wife of 30 years, Phyllis (Matherne) LeJeune. He was a native and resident of Plaquemine. He was retired from American Eagle Trucking Lines. Survived by brother, Ronald LeJeune (Gloria), Debra L. (Dace) Hahn, Susan L. (Randy) Hyatt, Glenda L. (Curtis) Bellot, Brenda L. (Rickey) Brown, children Tammy L. (Rusty) Thibodeaux, Sherri L. (Justin) Weymouth, Curtis (Tammy) Blanchard, Vicki B.(Chris) Bizette, Kristi Blanchard, 13 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Earl J. LeJeune, Sr. and Linda Albarado LeJeune, twin infant sons, Bret and Bart and grandson, Blake Bellot. Service at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Sept. 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. As per his request, his body was cremated. There will be no social gathering due to Covid-19. Masks are required for the service.

