E. J. Olinde passed away on June 12th, 2019 at his home in Gonzales after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. Born November 26, 1935 in Ventress, La, he graduated from Rougon High School and served with the National Guard. He was a member of Community Bible Fellowship Church. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Myrita "Kay" Olinde, his children Melanie Reva Henagan and her husband Cline of Gonzales, Tanya Marie Kinchen and her husband Hollis of Baton Rouge; Happy Dale Olinde of Gonzales; Earl "Jay" Jennings Olinde Jr. and his wife Dena of Denham Springs; and Shannon Gail Crawford of Zachary; two stepsons whom he considered his own: Terry Wayne Rummel and fiancée Lisa Hoppenstedt of Prairieville, and Murray Paul Rummel of Grand Cane, La.; grandchildren, Shane Blankenship, Erica Mitchell, Noel Olinde, Heather Rummel, Chloe' Amburgy, Corey Chambliss, Colt Olinde, Kaylyn Rummel, Jameson Rascoe, Ethan Olinde, Carissa Benton, and Betsy Benton; great-grandchildren, Kylee Blankenship, Jayden Olinde, Olivia Penn, Addison Chambliss, Aiden Chambliss, Isaiah Olinde, and Selah Olinde. He is preceded in death by his parents Numa and Edine Olinde, his first wife Sandra Senn, his son Erik S. Olinde, and his grandson Trevor Olinde, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. E. J. was a hard-working, disciplined, and dedicated man. He was employed with Exxon Chemical for 27 years, and never missed a day of work. He could be stern but caring, strict but loving, direct but honest, stoic but humble, but he knew how to have a good time. He loved his family and cherished the moments with his grandchildren. Visiting will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow in Hope Haven Cemetery, Gonzales. Memorial donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to Compassus Hospice and to the doctors and staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital for their care and support. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019

Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales , LA (225) 647-8608

