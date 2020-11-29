1/1
Earl Joseph "Pop" Villenurve Sr.
1944 - 2020
A ceremony celebrating the life of Earl J. "Pop" Villenurve Sr., will be held at 11 am on Tuesday at Faithful United Methodist Church, 14253 LA 431, St Amant; visitation will begin at 9 am. interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery. Mr. Villenurve was born on March 10, 1944 in St Amant and passed from this life on Friday November 27, 2020 at the age of 76 years. He enjoyded fishing, classic cars, and camping. He will be remembered as being an amazing carpenter, and especially a father and grandfather. He absolutly took care of everyone he met. He is preceded in death by his parents Larry and Effie Guedry Villenurve, siblings Audrey Lanoux, Brenda Cunningham, and Larry Villeneuve. Survivors include his wife Anna Belle Villenurve; children Candy Ann Villenurve-Solar, Alden Joseph "Joe" Villenurve, Earl Joseph "Bud" Villenurve Jr. (Kelly), Neff Robert Villenurve Sr., Danny Anthony "Bubba" Villenurve (Heather), sibilings Lorita Hughes, and Kenneth Villenurve, grandchildren Brant Villenurve, Blaize Villenurve, Brook Nelson, Earl "B J" Villenurve III, Gerald "J R" Broussard,Kaylyn Villenurve, Neff "Robbie" Villenurve Jr., Kimber Villenurve, and Jolee "Kel" Villenurve, great grandchildren Haley, Chloe, Liam, and Isabella Villenurve, Sawyer, and Korbin Burgess. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Grandchildren will be honored to serve as pallbearers, Brant, Blaize, Brooke, B J, Kaylyn, and Robbie; honorary pallbearer will be Kimber. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines and mask. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
