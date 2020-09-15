1/1
Earl K. Butler
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Butler went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with his wife of nearly twenty nine years by his side. Earl was born March 30, 1948 in Jackson Louisiana to Eli Sr. and Oralee Butler. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and Southern University. Earl leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife Gloria June Varner Butler, three children, six grandchildren and five sisters. Earl was proceeded in death by one daughter. He dedicated his life to helping others while remaining faithful to his Creator. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Capital Missionary B.C. at 5565 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Private funeral service (Invitation Only) will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at Capital Missionary with viewing from 9-10:45 AM, with Rev. Ronald L Robertson, Sr. officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Capital Missionary B.C.
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Capital Missionary B.C.
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral service
Capital Missionary B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved