Earl Butler went to be with the Lord peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with his wife of nearly twenty nine years by his side. Earl was born March 30, 1948 in Jackson Louisiana to Eli Sr. and Oralee Butler. He was a graduate of Northwestern High School and Southern University. Earl leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife Gloria June Varner Butler, three children, six grandchildren and five sisters. Earl was proceeded in death by one daughter. He dedicated his life to helping others while remaining faithful to his Creator. A public viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Capital Missionary B.C. at 5565 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, LA. Private funeral service (Invitation Only) will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at Capital Missionary with viewing from 9-10:45 AM, with Rev. Ronald L Robertson, Sr. officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton, LA.

