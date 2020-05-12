God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, He put his arms around you and whispered, "Come with me". With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, and although we loved you Dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, a precious soul at rest. God broke our hearts to show us that He only takes the best. Earl Lee, Jr., a resident of St Francisville passed away on April 30,2020 at his home. He was 69. A private memorial service was held at Star Hill Cemetery. He worked all his life in the construction industry and for the last 15 years he was a Welding Inspector in the Oil and Gas field. He enjoyed restoring old cars, fishing, hunting, listening to music and sitting on the porch entertaining others. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Patti Sanchez Lee of St. Francisville, sons, Earl Lee, III of Independence, Richard Lee (Jane) of St. Francisville, Chris Lee of St. Francisville, daughters Jennifer Duncan (Chad) of Slaughter and Heather Fontenot (Donnie) of Gold Beach, OR, sisters Margie Acy (Danny) of St. Amant, Debbie Kenny (Bill) of Nashville, TN, Kathy McCutcheon (David) of Lafayette, Jimmy Lee of Central and Alan Lee, 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Lee, Sr. and Esther Maklary Lee. Pallbearers were Richard Lee, Richard Sanchez, Mason Lee, Chad Duncan, Jason Lee and Jimmy Lee, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Jimmy Lee, Sr., Danny Acy, Bill Kenny, David McCutcheon and Dickie Sanchez. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.