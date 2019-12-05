Earl Martin

Service Information
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-2780
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Zion Travelers MBC
Head of Island, LA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Zion Travelers MBC
Head of Island, LA
Obituary
Earl Martin, 86, a native of Head of Island, LA transitioned peacefully Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitors will be received Saturday December 7, 2019 at Second Zion Travelers MBC in Head of Island, LA between 9:00 AM- 11:00 AM. Service will begin at 11:00 AM. There will be a private burial at the LA National Cemetery. Online condolences and guest book at www.lawsonandrollinspurpleshield.com. Funeral services provided by Lawson-Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home, Gonzales, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
