Earl Mitchell, Sr., age 77, departed this earthly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Bernadine Mitchell; 3 sons, Warren, Kenneth and Earl Mitchell, Jr.; 1 daughter, Simona Titus, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. and his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 10:00 AM until service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com.
LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue Port Allen, LA. 70767, 225-383-2001.