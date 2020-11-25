1/1
Earl Mitchell Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Mitchell, Sr., age 77, departed this earthly home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Bernadine Mitchell; 3 sons, Warren, Kenneth and Earl Mitchell, Jr.; 1 daughter, Simona Titus, 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. and his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services, Inc., 1151 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation 10:00 AM until service. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please view and sign the guestbook online at www.pfsneworleans.com. LIVE RESPONSIBLY, LOVE UNSELFISHLY, WEAR YOUR MASKS!!!! Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1151 Louisiana Avenue Port Allen, LA. 70767, 225-383-2001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Professional Funeral Services-Port Allen
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
(225) 383-2001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved