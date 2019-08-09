|
|
Earl passed away suddenly at his home on August 4, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren J.R. and Chelsea. Per his wishes, he has been cremated. A memorial service will be held on August 11, 2019 2-5 pm at his home. For more information and directions, please inquire at [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Hospital are appreciated. Cremation entrusted to Resthaven Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019