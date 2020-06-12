Earl P. Rhodes, Sr., 92, a native of Houma and resident of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. Earl served our country in the United States Army for both World War II and the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he pursued a career in construction and retired as a sheet metal insulator at Local 21. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie J. Rhodes and Vallie Livette Rhodes; wife, Marion Buquet Rhodes; brothers, Eddie Rhodes, Jr., and Floyd Rhodes, Sr. He is survived by his children, Earl P. Rhodes Jr. (Anita), Mike Rhodes (Patty Rhodes), Anna R. Lavergne (Mike), Mary R. Fruge (Pat), John B. Rhodes (Sherri); 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home from 9:00 am - 10:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Greenoaksfunerals.com for the Rhodes family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.