Earl Smith, 65, was born on November 28, 1954 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and passed away on August 12, 2020. He lived his life for the Lord and will be missed dearly in the hearts of his family and friends. Earl was a long-term active member of Star Hill Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He enjoyed reading his bible, talking to his wife (best friend), cooking, spending time with family and friends, fishing, golfing, and traveling. Earl leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 24 years Juanita Smith. He is survived by his mother: Olevia Augustus, children (5) Reginald Ayo, Rodney Smith, Kandace Smith, Shelton Spears, and Wilfred Spears; brothers: Willie Smith Jr. and Jerome Smith; sisters: Barbara Augustus, Janice Smith, Gloria Patterson, Alene Augustus. He is also survived by his Grandchildren (11), Great Grandchildren (2), Aunts (3), Uncles (2), Sister in Laws (4), Brother in Laws (3), Nieces and Nephews, countless lifelong friends, business associates and church friends. Earl is preceded in death by his father, Willie Smith Sr., and brother Nelson Smith. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wilson Wooddale funeral home from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

