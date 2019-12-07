Earl Stuff Thornton Jr.

Obituary
Earl "Stuff" Thornton Jr. departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center, Kenner, LA. He was 76, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Destrehan, LA. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 7076 LA-308, Belle Rose, LA on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
