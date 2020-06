Earl Wallace Rooks, III entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a retired urban planner. His favorite hobby was landscaping. He is survived by his wife, Celia Jones Rooks; daughter, Kirsti Rooks Lee; sons, Seth VonAnthony Rooks and Kyle LaMont Rooks, brother, James Wallace Rooks; grandchildren, Shelby Rooks, Evianna Lee, and Stella Rooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wallace and Annie B. Rooks; sisters, Zandra Collins and Shelia Johnson. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Morrow, LA. Officiating Pastor Errol Domingue. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.