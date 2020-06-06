Earl Wallace Rooks, III entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a retired urban planner. His favorite hobby was landscaping. He is survived by his wife, Celia Jones Rooks; daughter, Kirsti Rooks Lee; sons, Seth VonAnthony Rooks and Kyle LaMont Rooks, brother, James Wallace Rooks; grandchildren, Shelby Rooks, Evianna Lee, and Stella Rooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wallace and Annie B. Rooks; sisters, Zandra Collins and Shelia Johnson. Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Little Rock Baptist Church Cemetery, Morrow, LA. Officiating Pastor Errol Domingue. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.