1/1
Earl Wayne "Poppy" Stafford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Wayne "Poppy" Stafford, 76, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, swinging on the porch with grandchildren, cooking, and spending time in Mississippi at his second home. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sheryl "Sue" Stafford; daughters, Dana (Mark) Rushing, Tammie (Sandy) Picou, Sherry (Keith) Martine; brother, Lynn Earl Stafford; grandchildren, Shawn Rushing, Shay Rushing, Kelsi Martine and Mckenzie Martine. He is preceded in death by his parents Gladys Mae Stafford and Earl Stafford. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at 11 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service. Special thanks to James and Doris Nations, Brian Reeves and Clarity Hospice for their loving care and kindness. Pallbearers: Brian Reeves, Reed Babin, Mike Stafford, Jim Stafford, Shawn Rushing, Larry Corrent, Dustin Clouatre, Shawn Martine. Honorary Pallbearers: Keith Martine, Henry LaLanne, Mark Rushing, Todd Long and Sandy Picou. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved