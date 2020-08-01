Earl Wayne "Poppy" Stafford, 76, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, swinging on the porch with grandchildren, cooking, and spending time in Mississippi at his second home. Earl is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sheryl "Sue" Stafford; daughters, Dana (Mark) Rushing, Tammie (Sandy) Picou, Sherry (Keith) Martine; brother, Lynn Earl Stafford; grandchildren, Shawn Rushing, Shay Rushing, Kelsi Martine and Mckenzie Martine. He is preceded in death by his parents Gladys Mae Stafford and Earl Stafford. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at 11 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales, 13533 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service. Special thanks to James and Doris Nations, Brian Reeves and Clarity Hospice for their loving care and kindness. Pallbearers: Brian Reeves, Reed Babin, Mike Stafford, Jim Stafford, Shawn Rushing, Larry Corrent, Dustin Clouatre, Shawn Martine. Honorary Pallbearers: Keith Martine, Henry LaLanne, Mark Rushing, Todd Long and Sandy Picou. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements.