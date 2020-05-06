Earl "Lucky" Wiggins
1950 - 2020
Earl Wiggins departed this life Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home. He was 70 years old and a native of Baton Rouge. Earl attended Capitol Senior High School and was a retiree of Associated Grocers. A private service will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 at Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens. Earl is survived by two sons, Bryant Earl Wiggins, Sr. (Killeen, TX) and Christopher Demond Wiggins (Baton Rouge, LA); one daughter, Samantha A. Wiggins (Baton Rouge, LA); two sisters, Deloris A. Paul and Dianne W. Harris both of Baton Rouge, LA; one grandson, Bryant Earl Wiggins, Jr. (Crowley, TX); one niece, Valerie Constanza (Baton Rouge, LA); one nephew, Kelvin Barnes (Sumner, WA) and one great niece, McKenzie Constanza (Baton Rouge, LA). He is preceded in death by his wife Linda McKenzie Wiggins; parents, Wallace and Fannie Wiggins and brother, Wallace Wiggins, Jr.

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Service
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
