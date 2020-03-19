Services for Earl Willie Bennett, Jr., 33, of Liberty, MS, who passed on March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence #2 in Ethel, LA with Rev. Rodney Q. Freeman officiating with burial at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, MS, to follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time. Earl was born May 26, 1986 in Zachary, LA to Earl Willie Bennett, Sr. and Lavoria Renee Bolden. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, John (Elouise) Bennett, Sr. and James (Geraldine) Bolden, respectively; great-grandfather, Joseph (Mary) White; one godsister, Shavonta Young. He is survived by his loving wife, Carlean Bennett; two sons, E'Mareon M. Bennett and E'Mone C. Bennett; his mother Lavoria (Joseph) Thomas; two sisters, Karetha (Ned) Davis and Antrinesha McCallister; three brothers: Jonathan (Cassietta) Bennett, Patrick Spears, Jr., and Victor Hill; one goddaughter, Chelsi Johnson; one godmother, Louise Bennett; one godfather, Walter Johnson; two godsisters, La'Tasha Bennett and Alexus Bennett; one godbrother, Brandon Irvin; five aunts and six uncles; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020