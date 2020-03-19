Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Willie Bennett Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Providence #2 Ethel , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Providence #2 Ethel , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Earl Willie Bennett, Jr., 33, of Liberty, MS, who passed on March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence #2 in Ethel, LA with Rev. Rodney Q. Freeman officiating with burial at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, MS, to follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time. Earl was born May 26, 1986 in Zachary, LA to Earl Willie Bennett, Sr. and Lavoria Renee Bolden. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, John (Elouise) Bennett, Sr. and James (Geraldine) Bolden, respectively; great-grandfather, Joseph (Mary) White; one godsister, Shavonta Young. He is survived by his loving wife, Carlean Bennett; two sons, E'Mareon M. Bennett and E'Mone C. Bennett; his mother Lavoria (Joseph) Thomas; two sisters, Karetha (Ned) Davis and Antrinesha McCallister; three brothers: Jonathan (Cassietta) Bennett, Patrick Spears, Jr., and Victor Hill; one goddaughter, Chelsi Johnson; one godmother, Louise Bennett; one godfather, Walter Johnson; two godsisters, La'Tasha Bennett and Alexus Bennett; one godbrother, Brandon Irvin; five aunts and six uncles; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services for Earl Willie Bennett, Jr., 33, of Liberty, MS, who passed on March 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA, will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Providence #2 in Ethel, LA with Rev. Rodney Q. Freeman officiating with burial at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty, MS, to follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday at 9 a.m. until service time. Earl was born May 26, 1986 in Zachary, LA to Earl Willie Bennett, Sr. and Lavoria Renee Bolden. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, John (Elouise) Bennett, Sr. and James (Geraldine) Bolden, respectively; great-grandfather, Joseph (Mary) White; one godsister, Shavonta Young. He is survived by his loving wife, Carlean Bennett; two sons, E'Mareon M. Bennett and E'Mone C. Bennett; his mother Lavoria (Joseph) Thomas; two sisters, Karetha (Ned) Davis and Antrinesha McCallister; three brothers: Jonathan (Cassietta) Bennett, Patrick Spears, Jr., and Victor Hill; one goddaughter, Chelsi Johnson; one godmother, Louise Bennett; one godfather, Walter Johnson; two godsisters, La'Tasha Bennett and Alexus Bennett; one godbrother, Brandon Irvin; five aunts and six uncles; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close