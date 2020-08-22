Earl Willison Jr., a US Army Veteran and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, at the age of 75. Earl was born on July 5, 1945 and enjoyed a beautiful life with his wife of 52 years. He retired at the age of 65 with Steam & Process of Gonzales, LA. Earl was passionate about LSU sports and New Orleans Saints football, and he enjoyed listening to music as well as spending time with his family and friends. Earl is survived by his wife, Karen Butler Willison; daughter, Wendy Willison Carmichael; grandchildren, Kerstan Stuckey, Jr., Ashton Atkins, Ryan Shore, Emily Shore, McKenzie Carmichael; three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Willison Shore; his parents, Earl Willison, Sr., Stella Antill; and stepfather, Russell Antill. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

