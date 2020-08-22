1/1
Earl Willison Jr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Willison Jr., a US Army Veteran and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 20, at the age of 75. Earl was born on July 5, 1945 and enjoyed a beautiful life with his wife of 52 years. He retired at the age of 65 with Steam & Process of Gonzales, LA. Earl was passionate about LSU sports and New Orleans Saints football, and he enjoyed listening to music as well as spending time with his family and friends. Earl is survived by his wife, Karen Butler Willison; daughter, Wendy Willison Carmichael; grandchildren, Kerstan Stuckey, Jr., Ashton Atkins, Ryan Shore, Emily Shore, McKenzie Carmichael; three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Willison Shore; his parents, Earl Willison, Sr., Stella Antill; and stepfather, Russell Antill. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved