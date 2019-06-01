Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earle Hubert Wagley. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM The Church of the Nativity 15615 Laurel St. Rosedale , LA View Map Service 10:00 AM The Church of the Nativity 15615 Laurel St. Rosedale , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earle Hubert Wagley passed away at her home in Maringouin on May 27, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans on October 31, 1922 to Rodney and Magdalene Hubert. She was the eldest of three. Her younger brothers were Rodney and Jack. Her father was in the insurance business. He accepted a position in Plaquemine when Earle was four years old, and she and her brothers grew up there. They were active in the Episcopal Church, and Earle taught Sunday school during her teenage years. She went to LSU at the age of sixteen and graduated with a degree in education. Her first job as a school teacher landed her in Maringouin. She taught for thirteen years and absolutely loved her job and the children she taught! In Maringouin, as a 20 year old school teacher, she met and fell in love with a young man by the name of Hugh Wagley. The two got married in 1945 and joined the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Rosedale. Hugh opened a Western Auto store in Maringouin in 1949, and Earle helped him run it for many years. They were never able to have children but enjoyed 67 wonderful years together until Hugh passed away in 2012. Earle's passions were her church, gardening, reading, cooking and entertaining friends and family. She and Hugh never missed a Sunday service except when they were fishing at Grand Isle where they owned a camp for many years. Earle is survived by three nephews – Steven, Lars and Nils Hubert who reside with their families in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas. Services will be held at The Church of the Nativity, 15615 Laurel St., Rosedale, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 conducted by Rev. Mary Anne Heine. Visitation will be from 9-10 AM with services at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, North St., Baton Rouge, LA Pallbearers will be Wade O'Neal, Patrick O'Neal, Jeremy White, Steven Hubert, Lars Hubert and Nils Hubert. Honorary Pallbearers include Stuart Johnson, Bobby Veazey, Stephen Jewell, Michael Helm, Al Earle Hubert Wagley passed away at her home in Maringouin on May 27, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born in Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans on October 31, 1922 to Rodney and Magdalene Hubert. She was the eldest of three. Her younger brothers were Rodney and Jack. Her father was in the insurance business. He accepted a position in Plaquemine when Earle was four years old, and she and her brothers grew up there. They were active in the Episcopal Church, and Earle taught Sunday school during her teenage years. She went to LSU at the age of sixteen and graduated with a degree in education. Her first job as a school teacher landed her in Maringouin. She taught for thirteen years and absolutely loved her job and the children she taught! In Maringouin, as a 20 year old school teacher, she met and fell in love with a young man by the name of Hugh Wagley. The two got married in 1945 and joined the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Rosedale. Hugh opened a Western Auto store in Maringouin in 1949, and Earle helped him run it for many years. They were never able to have children but enjoyed 67 wonderful years together until Hugh passed away in 2012. Earle's passions were her church, gardening, reading, cooking and entertaining friends and family. She and Hugh never missed a Sunday service except when they were fishing at Grand Isle where they owned a camp for many years. Earle is survived by three nephews – Steven, Lars and Nils Hubert who reside with their families in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas. Services will be held at The Church of the Nativity, 15615 Laurel St., Rosedale, LA on Saturday, June 8, 2019 conducted by Rev. Mary Anne Heine. Visitation will be from 9-10 AM with services at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery, North St., Baton Rouge, LA Pallbearers will be Wade O'Neal, Patrick O'Neal, Jeremy White, Steven Hubert, Lars Hubert and Nils Hubert. Honorary Pallbearers include Stuart Johnson, Bobby Veazey, Stephen Jewell, Michael Helm, Al Smith , Jr., Dr. Donald Doucet, Ricky Major, Andy Major, Bill Wagley, Ryan Wagley, Garrett Wagley, and members of the Vestry of the Church of the Nativity. Special Thanks to Dr. Ashley Bordelon, Rose Fabre, Janice Christopher, Colleen Singleton, Janet LeBlanc, and Joyce Bessix for their care of Earle over the years. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Church of the Nativity, P.O. Box 195, Rosedale, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close