Earline Janice Jones Badon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Janice Jones Badon.
Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
Addis, LA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Nazarene Baptist Church
Addis, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Earline Janice Jones Badon, age 86, was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Donna) Badon and Michelle (Sean) Tate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious service 11:00 am at Nazarene Baptist Church, Addis, La, Pastor Tarron James, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.