Earline Janice Jones Badon, age 86, was a native of Plaquemine and resident of Brusly, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dwayne (Donna) Badon and Michelle (Sean) Tate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious service 11:00 am at Nazarene Baptist Church, Addis, La, Pastor Tarron James, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020