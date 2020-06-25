Earline Lathers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Earline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earline Lathers departed this life June 21, 2020, at the age of 79. Visitation, Saturday June 27,2020, from 9 am until Religious Service at 11 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Conducted by Superintendent Ezra Shannon Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. Entrusted Arrangement MJR Friendly Service Funeral Denham Springs, LA. 2256658002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved