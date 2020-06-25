Or Copy this URL to Share

Earline Lathers departed this life June 21, 2020, at the age of 79. Visitation, Saturday June 27,2020, from 9 am until Religious Service at 11 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA. Conducted by Superintendent Ezra Shannon Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. Entrusted Arrangement MJR Friendly Service Funeral Denham Springs, LA. 2256658002.

