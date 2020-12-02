"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Earline Marie Dean Cashio, a resident of Maringouin, La passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the age 94. Earline enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her flowerbeds. She loved to take her Sunday rides with her husband, Frank and to go out to eat. She is survived by her brother, Gene Brown; sister-in-law, Pat Brown; and her nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Cashio; sons, Lonnie Crawford and Jimmy Cashio. sister, Billie Denova; brothers, Vernon Favron and Tommy Brown Sr.; parents, Elizabeth Brown and Arno Favron. Pallbearers will be Herbert Brown, Tommy Brown Jr., Cody and Trent Landry, Aubrey LeBeau and Mike Cashio. The Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Maringouin. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.

