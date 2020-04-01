Guest Book View Sign Service Information MJR Friendly Services Funeral 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-665-8002 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM MJR Friendly Services Funeral 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Earline Morgan Simms, Ph.D., a native of Pine Grove, LA and resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at age 83. She was a loving wife, sister, and aunt to many. She was a lifelong educator. Born on February 10, 1937 to Oneal and Maybelle H. Morgan. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Roy L. Simms, Ph.D., six brothers, Willie Oneal "Boe", deceased (Margrette), John L. (Beverly), Otis (Mildred), Bobby Ray (Marie) all of Pine Grove, LA., Hulon (Jean), Clarence (Cecile) both of Baton Rouge, LA, Ronald, United States Army, Retired (Kim) Alexandria, LA; four sisters, Edele (Ronnie) Jones, Dallas, TX, Nedra (Jerry) Payne Baton Rouge, LA, Patricia and Barbara Morgan, Pine Grove, LA; a sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Simms, Dallas, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Oneal and Maybelle Morgan; four brothers, Willie Oneal, Danny Lenroy, Wilbert, and Darryl Wayne, her husband's parents, Reverend Dalton and Lucille K. Simms; her husband's siblings, Joseph H., Alvin "AV", and Dalton Simms, Jr., Beverly (John, Ph,D) Dyer and Shirley (Eugene, II) Wilson. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3 – 5 PM at MJR Funeral Service, INC,7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at Southern Memorial Gardens, 3012 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Special thanks to Dr. Roderick Wilson and Monica Blake for acts of kindness. A Memorial Service honoring her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, scholarship donations ($25 minimum) can be mailed to the following physical address: New Sunlight Baptist Church, 1777 America Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, Attention: Earline Morgan Simms, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship Fund or via Cash App at $NewSunlightChurch (earmark funds as Earline Morgan Simms Memorial Scholarship Fund). Arrangements Entrusted to: MJR Funeral Service, INC, Denham Springs, LA 70726.

