A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation at Mt. Zoin Inner City, 24400 Eleanor Drive, Plaquemine, LA on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitation continues on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 noon. Rev. Ricardo Handy, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. She remain to cherish her memories her seven children, John L. (Darlene) Buggs, Karen Buggs, Darryl (Dionne) Riley Buggs, Antonist Buggs (Gerald), Tiffany Snearl; two of whom she reared as her own Lakesha Dickerson and Spencer Patterson; two step children, Ferman (Jackie) Nicholas and Jennifer Banks; three sisters and brother in law, Ora Lee Dickerson, Mary Lang and Vivian (Henderson) Holmes; one brother in law, Louis Riley, Jr.; three sisters in law, Helen and Margie Riley and Elouise Stewart; one brother in law, Tommy Snearl; caregivers Michelle Walker and Martha George; 22grandchildren, 20 greatgrandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.