Service Information Hixson Brothers - Pineville 2701 Military Highway Pineville , LA 71360 (318)-640-1678 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hixson Brothers - Pineville 2701 Military Highway Pineville , LA 71360 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Pineville Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Pineville

Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Earline Sallier Higgins will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church Pineville, LA on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. Dr. C. Stewart Holloway will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Hixson Brothers Pineville and will continue on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church Pineville from 1 P.M. until time of service. Mrs. Higgins, 91, of Pineville, passed from this life on Saturday, August 31 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was a high school teacher for 40 years. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana College. She majored in Home Economics and graduated with distinction. She served as president of Kappa Omicron Phi. She received her Master's degree from LSU. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mrs. Higgins was blessed with multiple talents. Her family and friends used and/or enjoyed her skills in cooking, gardening, sewing, music, and art. She enjoyed playing the piano and was unselfish in assisting whoever needed help. Her students remember her as one who never wasted a minute and one who was encouraging as well as demanding. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pineville. She took special interest in the choir and in the WMU organization. She was preceded in death by her parents Alpha Joseph Sallier and Evelyn Smith Sallier and one sister Dorothy Sallier Colvin. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 71 years, Dr. George L. Higgins Jr.; her son, George L. Higgins III and his wife, Cindy Ammons Higgins; grandchildren, George Wesley Higgins, George Alexander Higgins, Grant Lewis Higgins, and Garet Chandler Higgins; great grandchildren Grace, Caroline, and Harper Higgins; and a sister Glenda Sallier Hofius and husband Ted. Pallbearers honored to serve will be George Wesley Higgins, George Alexander Higgins, Grant Lewis Higgins, Garet Chandler Higgins, Hubert Stagg Jr., and Judge Richard Starling Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019

