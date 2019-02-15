Departed this life Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 63. Visitation will be Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 from 9am until Funeral Service at 11am at Beechgrove Baptist Church 8159 Hwy 961 Clinton. Rev. O.L. Bradford, Pastor and Rev. Dr. Gil Wright, Officiating. Interment in Smith Memorial Park Clinton, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019