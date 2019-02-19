Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Stanley Sanders Rousseau. View Sign

Earline Stanley Sanders Rousseau, born in Baton Rouge, La and a resident of Livingston, La. She was born on April 1, 1942 and departed this life peacefully at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge on February 18, 2019 at the age of 76. She graduated from Maurepas High School and was retired from the Livingston Parish School system as a teacher's aide with 31 years of service. She loved crocheting so much that everybody who knew her has something that she has crocheted for them. She loved watching her NASCAR, LSU and the Saints. But most of all she loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. She is survived by son, John "Andy" Rousseau and wife Lauren; daughters, Robin R. Trippi and Michelle R. Taylor and husband Lonnie; grandchildren, Shawn Rousseau, Tiffany Meades and husband Mike, Cody Taylor, Tessa Prine and husband Blaine, Dexter Rousseau, Crista Taylor, Rebecca Belcher and husband Jordan, Christina Goodman and Olivia Rousseau; great grandchildren, Cassidy Rousseau, Carter and Connor McCoy, Bowen and Madison Prine and Kaiden Belcher; brother, Sidney "S.E" Sellers and wife Krystal; Godchild and niece, Kyli Sellers and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew "Bud" Sellers and Jeanette "Jenny" Sellers; grandparents, Charles and Margarite Sellers and Walter and Gretchen Aucoin. Visitation will be at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 Hwy 42, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:00am until funeral at 11:00am officiated by Pastor Terry Lobell. Burial to follow at Whitehall Community Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant, La. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

