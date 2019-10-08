Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Earline Theresa Bercegeay Kidder a native of Gonzales and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 11:18AM at the age of 80. Earline was a retired secretary with the State of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who loved her family and family time. She was preceded in death by her father Latson Bercegeay, mother Eula Lambert, grandson Austin Nicholas Kidder and a great granddaughter Leighton Grace Smith. She is survived by the love of her life for 57 years her husband Eric Joseph Kidder. Four children: Daughter Jane Kidder Cavalier and husband Mark, son Eric Paul Kidder and wife Kathy, son Michael Joseph Kidder and Vicki, daughter Tammy Kidder Morris and husband Kris. Grandchildren Jessica Cavalier Smith and husband Stephen, Amanda Cavalier Newton and husband Greyson, Eric Paul Kidder, Jr., Blair Kidder Begault and husband Ben, Ashley Danielle Moker, Kyle Joseph Kidder, Zachary Mark Cavalier, Justin James Moker, Reeve Anthony Kidder, and Kristian Lee Morris. Great grandchildren Adelynn Maycee Smith, Sylas Easton Joseph Smith, Carter Slade Dunaway, Riley Grace Newton, Jackson Grey Newton, Eric Mathew Kidder, and Noah Michael Begault. One sister, Jeanelle Marie Bercegeay Saia and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday October 11th, 2019 from 9:30am-11am with a mass at 11am.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019

