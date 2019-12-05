Earnest Jackson

Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Light Baptist Church
Obituary
A native and resident of Baton Rouge, Earnest Jackson died Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at home around his loving family. Visitation at New Light Baptist Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9a.m until services at 11a.m. Conducted by Rev. J.J. Mitchell. Interment in Mt. Pilgrim cemetery. Survived by his mother Doretha Jackson, seven sisters, and seven brothers. Preceded in death by father Earnest Jackson, Maternal & Paternal grandparents, uncles, aunties, brother, & nephew.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
