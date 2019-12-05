A native and resident of Baton Rouge, Earnest Jackson died Friday evening, November 22, 2019 at home around his loving family. Visitation at New Light Baptist Church on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9a.m until services at 11a.m. Conducted by Rev. J.J. Mitchell. Interment in Mt. Pilgrim cemetery. Survived by his mother Doretha Jackson, seven sisters, and seven brothers. Preceded in death by father Earnest Jackson, Maternal & Paternal grandparents, uncles, aunties, brother, & nephew.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019