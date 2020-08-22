Earnest Matthews, Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his daughters, Rose Walters, Delores Guss, Juanita Scott, Angela Morgan and Michelle Weatherspoon; sons, Earnest Matthews, Jr., Donald Walters, Terry Walters, Kevin Walters and Ronnie Walters; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Matthews; daughter, Julia Porter and sons, Leo Walters and Johnny Walters. Visitation Monday, August 24, 2020 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jonathan Paul officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

