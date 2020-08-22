1/1
Earnest Matthews Sr.
Earnest Matthews, Sr. entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a Retired Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his daughters, Rose Walters, Delores Guss, Juanita Scott, Angela Morgan and Michelle Weatherspoon; sons, Earnest Matthews, Jr., Donald Walters, Terry Walters, Kevin Walters and Ronnie Walters; 24 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Matthews; daughter, Julia Porter and sons, Leo Walters and Johnny Walters. Visitation Monday, August 24, 2020 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Jonathan Paul officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
