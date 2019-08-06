Earnest Queen, 84, departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux LA from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1106 Lagarde St., Thibodaux, LA viewing begins at 9:00 am and Religious Services begin at 11:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by his wife, Joan Jeanette Poston Queen; children, Dedrea Matthews (Jude), Alicia Queen, Karen Johnson (Zebedee), Keith Queen (Takako), Quincy Queen (Sherri), Lucretia Perio; 3 brothers, Alvin Queen Sr., Louis Joseph Queen (Cheryl) and Leonard Queen; 4 sisters, Eva Shanklin (Samuel), Effie Louise Price, Gwendolyn Franklin and Betty Antoine (Gilbert); 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Mother Effie Woods Queen, Father Louis Queen, Jr., Brother Oliver Queen, Sr., Granddaughter Aylanna Danielle Queen, Uncle Louis Woods, Sr., his maternal grandparents James Woods, Sr., and Ida P. Woods, and his paternal grandparents Louis Queen, Sr., and Dummer T. Goodes-Queen. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513.To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019