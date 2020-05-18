Rev. Earnest Thibodeaux, a native of Sunset, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, departed this life Thurs. May 14, 2020, at his residence. He was 85. Visitation will be Wed. May 20, 2020, at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson St. Clinton, LA. Graveside services will be at New Birth Prayer & Worship Center, 4362 Hwy 19 Ethel, LA 70730. Rev. Perry and Sterling Wright, Officiating.



