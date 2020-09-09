Earnest 'Pookey' Woodruff Jr., A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was 48 years old. Pookey was survived by his loving mother Rose Brunious-Woodruff; his devoted partner/fiancee Nicole Fields; One brother Anthony Woodruff; Two sisters Santana Woodruff and Samantha Woodruff (Troy) all of Baton Rouge, La. Two-step children Kyle Sims and Jessica Armstrong of Baton Rouge, La. Five nieces Kaelyn A., Stori W., Jordan W., Micah W., and Brooklyn S.; Two nephews Justin M. and Troy Jr.; Four aunts Joyce Williams of Seattle, Washington, Joan Gotch, Bonnie Brunious, and Margaret Woodruff (God Mother) of Baton Rouge, La.; Four uncles Arthur Woodruff Jr., Anthony Brunious Jr. (Alma), Henry Woodruff (Jackie) all of Baton Rouge, La. and Andre Brunious (Keisha) of Dallas, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by Earnest Woodruff Sr. (father), Gladys and Arthur Woodruff Sr.(grandparents), Ruby and Anthony Brunious Sr. (grandparents), Six uncles Leroy Franklin, James, Carlos, Frank Woodruff, Phillip and Victor Brunious; Aunt Tracey Ann Brunious. We would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers, phone calls, and kind words of comfort. We would also like to give a very special thanks to Mr. Charles Anderson for being a devoted and kind friend to our loved one. At the request of the deceased there will be no services held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store