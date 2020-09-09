1/2
Earnest "Pookey" Woodruff Jr.
1972 - 2020
Earnest 'Pookey' Woodruff Jr., A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on September 6, 2020 at his residence. He was 48 years old. Pookey was survived by his loving mother Rose Brunious-Woodruff; his devoted partner/fiancee Nicole Fields; One brother Anthony Woodruff; Two sisters Santana Woodruff and Samantha Woodruff (Troy) all of Baton Rouge, La. Two-step children Kyle Sims and Jessica Armstrong of Baton Rouge, La. Five nieces Kaelyn A., Stori W., Jordan W., Micah W., and Brooklyn S.; Two nephews Justin M. and Troy Jr.; Four aunts Joyce Williams of Seattle, Washington, Joan Gotch, Bonnie Brunious, and Margaret Woodruff (God Mother) of Baton Rouge, La.; Four uncles Arthur Woodruff Jr., Anthony Brunious Jr. (Alma), Henry Woodruff (Jackie) all of Baton Rouge, La. and Andre Brunious (Keisha) of Dallas, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. Proceeded in death by Earnest Woodruff Sr. (father), Gladys and Arthur Woodruff Sr.(grandparents), Ruby and Anthony Brunious Sr. (grandparents), Six uncles Leroy Franklin, James, Carlos, Frank Woodruff, Phillip and Victor Brunious; Aunt Tracey Ann Brunious. We would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers, phone calls, and kind words of comfort. We would also like to give a very special thanks to Mr. Charles Anderson for being a devoted and kind friend to our loved one. At the request of the deceased there will be no services held.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 927-1640
September 9, 2020
Ernest was such a kind and loving person. He was a coworker of mine at St James Place and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be greatly missed.
Tarilyn McBride
Coworker
