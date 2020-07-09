Earnestine (Stine) Chaney passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 74. She was a long time resident of New Orleans, La. She worked over 30 years at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. Family Hour will be Friday July 10, 2020 from 4 pm until 5 pm. Drive-Thru Viewing 5 pm until 8 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Hwy 1042, Greensburg, La. Religious Service will Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2 pm, MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Hwy 1042, Greensburg, La. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter Tracy Chaney Greensburg, 3 sisters Betty J. Cornish Greensburg, Geneva C. McCray, (Micheal), Baton Rouge, Gloria Chaney-Nero, Baton Rouge, La., Gloria Chaney-Nero (Harvey) Witchita, Ks., 2 brothers Percy Lewis Chaney, Jr. (Vera) New Orleans, Lawerence Chaney, Jr. (Leola) New Orleans. Conducted by Dr. Moses Simms. Interment: Turners Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg, La. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service.

