Earnestine Davenport Allen
1942 - 2020
Earnestine Davenport-Allen was born to William and Rosa Davenport of Baker, Louisiana on December 30, 1942 and departed her earthly life on July 14, 2020. Cherishing her memories are her son, Ray Anthony Davenport (Robin) of South Holland, IL; 1 grandson, Marcus Davenport; 1 granddaughter, LaMonica Dunn; 3 sisters, Alene Judson, Pearl Kyer (Donald) and Malinda Harris (Liney); 3 brothers, Michael Davenport (Betty), Ikeal Davenport (friend Rose White) and Ricky Davenport (Brenda); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, interment will be at the Port Hudson National Cemetery. Strict CDC Guidelines will be followed for the number in attendance. Masks must be worn.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
TO ALINE JUDSON AND FAMILY
WE THE MEMBERS OF BEECH GROVE B C WE SEND OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY. GOD PEACE AND LOVE CARRY YOU AND STRENGTHEN YOU AT TIME.
SISTER DOLORES LEWIS
DOLORES LEWIS
Friend
July 23, 2020
Rest In Heaven my friend; I will miss you dearly. Thank you for the many years of friendship; love and support. Together... Always and Forever... Until We Meet Again!!
Beverly Boyd
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra and LaToya Scott
Family
