Earnestine Davenport-Allen was born to William and Rosa Davenport of Baker, Louisiana on December 30, 1942 and departed her earthly life on July 14, 2020. Cherishing her memories are her son, Ray Anthony Davenport (Robin) of South Holland, IL; 1 grandson, Marcus Davenport; 1 granddaughter, LaMonica Dunn; 3 sisters, Alene Judson, Pearl Kyer (Donald) and Malinda Harris (Liney); 3 brothers, Michael Davenport (Betty), Ikeal Davenport (friend Rose White) and Ricky Davenport (Brenda); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana, interment will be at the Port Hudson National Cemetery. Strict CDC Guidelines will be followed for the number in attendance. Masks must be worn.

