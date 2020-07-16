1/1
Earnestine Jackson "Madear" Morris
Earnestine Jackson "Madear" Morris entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was an 88 year old native of Farmerville, Louisiana and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Donald Turner, Sr,; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughters, Ruby M. Brown(Michael, Sr.) and Prophetess Pastor Ruth Brown(Elder Edward); grandchildren, Davica Jiles, Recarlo L. Stewart(Valerie), Lakeisha Griffin Morris, Jamie Mattix, Kalesha Brown Boudreaux(Corey), Michael Brown, Jr.(Kathy)Tracey Brown Kelley(Tom, Jr.); siblings, Joe Jackson, Jr. and Clotile Jackson Davis; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Morris; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Lee Morris; children, Betty Mattix and Minister Sammie Charles Morris; parents, Joe and Janie Jackson; granddaughter, Shonda Augustus; and eight siblings. She was a member of Fruit of the Spirit Ministries.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
