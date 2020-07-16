Earnestine Jackson "Madear" Morris entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was an 88 year old native of Farmerville, Louisiana and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Donald Turner, Sr,; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughters, Ruby M. Brown(Michael, Sr.) and Prophetess Pastor Ruth Brown(Elder Edward); grandchildren, Davica Jiles, Recarlo L. Stewart(Valerie), Lakeisha Griffin Morris, Jamie Mattix, Kalesha Brown Boudreaux(Corey), Michael Brown, Jr.(Kathy)Tracey Brown Kelley(Tom, Jr.); siblings, Joe Jackson, Jr. and Clotile Jackson Davis; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Morris; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her husband, Sammie Lee Morris; children, Betty Mattix and Minister Sammie Charles Morris; parents, Joe and Janie Jackson; granddaughter, Shonda Augustus; and eight siblings. She was a member of Fruit of the Spirit Ministries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store