Eartha Mae Chambers Proctor, 84, of Baker, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home. Eartha was born in St. Landry, Louisiana on February 1, 1935. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Reverend Fred Jeff Eartha Mae Chambers Proctor, 84, of Baker, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2019 at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home. Eartha was born in St. Landry, Louisiana on February 1, 1935. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Reverend Fred Jeff Smith in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she remained a faithful and committed member until her death. Eartha's academic education occurred in the public schools of St. Landry. She was a 1953 graduate of Capitol Avenue High School (East Baton Rouge Parish); 1956 graduate of Southern University and A&M College (SUBR) Bachelor of Arts (Elementary Education); 1960 graduate of Southern University and A&M College +30 Above the Masters. She was a retired School Teacher with over 30 years of service with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Eartha was united in marriage to Mr. Lemar W. Proctor (divorced). To cherish her memories, she leaves, three children: Angela Vanessa, Roxanne Lynette, and Dexter Keith Proctor, all whom reside in Baker, Louisiana. Three grandchildren: Paige, Xavier, and Savannah and one great-grandchild, Joy Proctor all from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Two sisters: Ollie M. Coney and Mildred L. Pipes both whom reside in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and one sister-in-law: Betty White Chambers of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Nieces: Carolyn Robinson and Bertha Ann Chambers both whom reside in Sacramento, California, Vera Ricard, Mildred Lovey (Steve), Dr. Valerie Coney, all from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Karen Percival (Steven) Pearland, Texas. Nephews: Jerome Chambers, Sacramento, California, Otha and Cornelious Pipes (LaShawn) both Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Charles Coney (Rene) Atlanta, Georgia, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Chester Chambers, Sr. and Mildred Winn Chambers; brothers: Chester Chambers, Jr., Millard Chambers and Lionel Chambers; a son: Lemar Walter Proctor, II; Two grandchildren: D'Ante Lemar Proctor and Cameron Olivia Proctor. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 12 pm-2 pm with services following at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

