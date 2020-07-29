1/1
Eber "Borrego" Rivas
Eber "Borrego" Rivas, born in El Paso, Texas and resident of Gonzales passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 22 years old. Borrego loved to spend time with his family and friends. He enjoyed cooking, his jeep, playing soccer and run cross country. Borrego graduated from St. Amant High School and was a current student at LSU, majoring in Architecture. He had the kindest heart and would do anything to help anyone he could. Borrego is survived by his parents, Abissai Omar and Perla Yolanda Rivas; sisters, Roselyn and Genesis Rivas; grandmothers, Yolanda Valverde and Maria De La Luz Trujillo; girlfriend, Cecelia Li. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Roberto Rivas and Antonio Rubio, cousin, Alexis Rubio. A private visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Theresa Of Avila Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
Ourso Funeral Home
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Theresa Of Avila Catholic Church
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
