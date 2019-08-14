Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ebony Lorraine Robinson Bonner. View Sign Service Information Wake 7:00 PM Eternal Rest Funeral Home Chapel 1400 N. Hampton Road DeSoto , TX View Map Send Flowers Service 2:00 PM Eternal Rest Funeral Home Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

A loving wife and daughter whose life was a walking testimony which, gave glory and praise to Our Father in Heaven each day of her life. Ebony's battle with cancer ended in a victorious transition into the arms of Christ on Saturday Morning, August 10, 2019. Ebony was born on February 17, 1977 to her parents Attorney Dr. and Mrs. Edward and Diane Robinson III at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as their second oldest child. Ebony was a graduate of Martin Luther King Christian Academy in 1989 and a High School graduate of Broadmoor High School in 1994. She obtained her B.A. Degree from Southern University in 1998 and went on to receive her Masters Degree in Mass Communication from Southern University in 1999. Ebony joined the Baton Rouge Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. in Spr' 98 while at Southern University as she was completing work on her Master's Degree. Ebony participated in the Miss. Louisiana Pageant in the early 2000's where she finished in the top ten of contestants for the title of Miss Louisiana. Ebony met and eventually married the love of her life Richie Bonner of Dallas, Texas on August 6, 2006 in Baton Rouge, LA. As a person blessed with her festive, bubbly and joyful personality, Ebony's smile and her memorable laugh, caused all who met her to realize that she let her light shine so that God would be glorified. Ebony migrated to Dallas with her husband Richie where she worked briefly as a Customer Relationship Manager and earned the nickname "SUNSHINE" because of her joyful personality and smile with Bank of America until she landed her last and most fulfilled job with State Farm Insurance as a Senior Insurance Underwriter. Ebony leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Richie Bonner, her beloved dog Macy, her mother and father, Attorney Dr. and Mrs. Edward and Diane Robinson III and her two brothers, Attorney Dr. Mark Edward Robinson, and Attorney Dr. and Mrs. Phillip and Norah Robinson of Baton Rouge. Ebony's beauty resonated from within through the light of Christ and it impacted all those that she met and befriended. A life well lived, and fight well fought that kept the faith to the very end. Ebony's life was a blessing, her memory is a precious treasure, she is loved beyond words and she is missed beyond measure by her family, her uncles and aunts and cousins and her dear friends and co-workers. Services for Ebony L. Robinson Bonner will be held in Dallas Texas at Eternal Rest Funeral Home Chapel 1400 N. Hampton Road | DeSoto, Texas. Wake is scheduled for 7pm on FRIDAY 8/16. Homecoming Celebration is SATURDAY 8/17 @ 2pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019

